Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4707 Third St. (Midtown)



Here's an 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4707 Third St. that's going for $1,375/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building features a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $200 nonrefundable cat fee and a $300 nonrefundable dog fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has good transit options.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Next, check out this 1,140-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. It's listed for $1,386/month.

The building has a gym, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and carpeted floors. The rental is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

6938 E. Vernor Highway (Islandview)

Located at 6938 E. Vernor Highway, here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $1,400/month.

The unit includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include additional storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Also listed at $1,400/month, this 1,391-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3670 Chrysler Drive.

Building amenities include a resident lounge and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect a balcony. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

