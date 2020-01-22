Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails brings New American fare to English Village

A new cocktail bar and New American spot, offering appetizers, desserts and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, the new addition is located at 9215 E. Jefferson Ave. in English Village.

Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails specializes in small plates, main entrees and cocktails, with menu items ranging from Argentinean shrimp bruschetta to a roasted beet salad to short rib stroganoff. Cocktails include the Rusty Screw, made with tequila, Drambuie, orange bitters, orange peel and jalapeno. Try the berry pomegranate cheesecake for dessert.

Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Julian W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 14, wrote, "Ordered the Ivy burger with an Atwater Dirty Blonde. My beer came within two minutes, and my burger arrived in five minutes. The burger was perfectly cooked and was delicious. This area has needed a spot like this, and I will definitely return soon!"

Yelper Candace J. added, “Overall, the food was delicious, and we were delighted with the promptness and professionalism of the service. We will definitely be regulars, and I am so happy to have this addition to the East Jefferson community.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails is open from 4 p.m.–5 p.m. from Saturday through Monday and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday.

