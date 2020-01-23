4 top spots for music and DVDs in Detroit

Shopping for music and DVDs?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top music and DVD outlets in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for music and DVDs.

1. Peoples Records

First on the list is Peoples Records. Located at 1464 Gratiot Ave. in Lafayette Park, the spot to score music, DVDs and vinyl records is the highest-rated music and DVD spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp.

2. Third Man Records

Photo: Karl W./Yelp

Next up is Midtown's Third Man Records, situated at 441 W. Canfield St. With four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score music, DVDs and vinyl records has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Detroit Threads

Detroit Threads, located at 10238 Joseph Campau St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot which offers accessories, clothing, music and DVDs 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.

4. Record Graveyard

Photo: MICHELLE D. A./Yelp

Record Graveyard, a spot to score music, DVDs and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2610 Carpenter St. to see for yourself.

