Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2265 Poland St.

Listed at $925/month, this 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2265 Poland St.

Building amenities include additional storage space and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1060 Alter Road

Here's a 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1060 Alter Road that's going for $930/month.

In the furnished apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)

16536 Lamphere St. (Riverdale)

Next, check out this 1,050-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 16536 Lamphere St. It's listed for $949/month.

The residence has carpeted floors. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

18115 Roselawn St. (Bagley)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 18115 Roselawn St. It's listed for $950/month.

In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Building amenities include additional storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

