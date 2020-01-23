Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,118/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. The building offers a gym. This rental is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

1533 Ash St. (Briggs)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 1533 Ash St. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 515 square feet.

Look for a balcony, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Here's a 1,154-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3670 Chrysler Drive that's also going for $1,200/month.

You can expect to find a balcony and a walk-in closet in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

