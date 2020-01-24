Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,029/month for its 705 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, an elevator and on-site laundry. You can also expect to see a balcony in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

5026 Yorkshire Road (East English Village)

Here's a 1,247-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 5026 Yorkshire Road that's going for $1,050/month.

In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors and granite countertops. The building boasts garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Next, check out this 982-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 3670 Chrysler Drive. It's also listed for $1,050/month.

The building includes on-site management. In the apartment, you can expect a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Listed at $1,075/month, this 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1941 Chene Court.

The building features secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect a balcony, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

621 Orleans St. (Lafayette Park)

Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 621 Orleans St. that's going for $1,095/month.

The building has a swimming pool. The residence also offers a balcony, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

