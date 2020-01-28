Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

First, listed at $1,510/month, this 1,125-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The unit has a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. It's listed for $1,520/month for its 796 square feet.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. The unit also comes with a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1431 Washington Blvd. It's listed for $1,565/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. The unit comes furnished and includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. This rental is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 dog deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Last but not least, located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd., here's a 733-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,595/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building has secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit and a $25 monthly charge.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

