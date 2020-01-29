Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Detroit's best sports bars and more

Whether for the football or the commercials, Super Bowl Sunday — Feb. 2 this year — looms large on the American cultural landscape.

Looking for ways to enjoy America’s largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars, wing spots, and pizza delivery options to make your Super Bowl celebration a success — no home-team victory required.

You've got your favorite pizza spots, but will they deliver on the big day? Here's are Yelpers' favorite Detroit pizzerias that actually deliver, so no one has to miss any of the action.

1. Buddy's Pizza

PHOTO: KAREN S./YELP

Topping the list is Buddy's Pizza. Located at 17125 Conant St., the spot to score pizza and more is the highest-rated pizza spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 228 reviews on Yelp.

2. Belle Isle Pizza

Photo: BELLE ISLE PIZZA/Yelp

Next up is West Village's Belle Isle Pizza, situated at 7869 E. Jefferson Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pie Sci

PHOTO: MARC D./YELP

Woodbridge's Pie Sci, located at 5163 Trumbull Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews.

Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent Detroit’s best. Here's where to snag a seat come game day.

1. Mike's Pizza Bar

Photo: Jessica N./Yelp

Topping the list is Mike's Pizza Bar. Located at 2515 Woodward Ave. in Midtown, the sports bar, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated sports bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp.

2. Motor City Sports Bar

Photo: John P C./Yelp

Next up is Motor City Sports Bar, situated at 9122 Joseph Campau St. With four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Detroit City Clubhouse

PHOTO: MARC D./YELP

Elmwood Park's Detroit City Clubhouse, located at 3401 E. Lafayette St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauce, and Detroit has some favorite wing spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. City Wings

Photo: MARC D./Yelp

Topping the list is City Wings. Located at 2896 W. Grand Blvd. in New Center, the spot to score chicken wings and more is the highest-rated chicken wing spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp.

2. JJ Fish & Chicken

Photo: JJ FISH & CHICKEN/Yelp

Next up is JJ Fish & Chicken, situated at 20225 W. 8 Mile Road. With four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score chicken wings has proven to be a local favorite.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.