The 3 best yoga spots in Detroit

In search of a new favorite yoga spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Jabs Gym Eastern Market

PHOTO: JABS GYM EASTERN MARKET/YELP

First on the list is Jabs Gym Eastern Market. Located at 2501 Russell St., Floors 2 and 3, the boot camp, boxing and yoga spot is the highest-rated yoga spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

2. Citizen Yoga

Photo: Victor R./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Citizen Yoga, situated at 1224 Library St. With 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Detroit Yoga Lab

Photo: DETROIT YOGA LAB/Yelp

Midtown's Detroit Yoga Lab, located at 69 W. Forest Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot four stars out of 11 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.