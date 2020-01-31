Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1600 Antietam Ave. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $925/month, this 545-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1600 Antietam Ave.

The unit has a renovated kitchen. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

1060 Alter Road

Next, here's a 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1060 Alter Road that's going for $930/month.

In the furnished apartment, you'll find a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

16536 Lamphere St. (Riverdale)

Check out this 1,050-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 16536 Lamphere St. It's listed for $949/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. The unit also comes with a renovated kitchen and carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

10400 Roxbury St.

Then, located at 10400 Roxbury St., here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $950/month.

In the residence, you'll see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. The building offers garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

18115 Roselawn St. (Bagley)

Lastly, also listed at $950/month is this two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 18115 Roselawn St.

The building comes with additional storage space. In the residence, you can expect granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

