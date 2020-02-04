Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Listed at $1,625/month, this 793-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has some transit options.

6402 Woodward Ave. (New Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 6402 Woodward Ave. It's listed for $1,630/month.

The building features an elevator. You can also expect to see air conditioning, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and has some transit options.

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Check out this 1,125-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1431 Washington Blvd. It's listed for $1,660/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. This rental is dog-friendly. Look out for a $250 dog deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

2455 Virginia Park St. (LaSalle Gardens)

Then, located at 2455 Virginia Park St., here's a 1,652-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,695/month.

In the residence, expect to see central heating, a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Lastly, listed at $1,700/month is this 897-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. It's located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

