Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

11077 Nottingham Road

Listed at $775/month, this 708-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 11077 Nottingham Road.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

100 Glynn Court

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 100 Glynn Court. It's listed for $825/month for its 800 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry. The listing also promises central heating and hardwood flooring in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

18078 Hubbell St.

Next, check out this 1,840-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 18078 Hubbell St. It's also listed for $825/month.

You can expect to find air conditioning and carpeted floors in the unit. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

15800 Hubbell St. (Belmont)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 15800 Hubbell St. It's listed for $830/month for its 900 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning. Cats are allowed at the property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.