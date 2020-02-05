Kevin Markey named new Digital Sales Manager at Local 4

WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit named Kevin Markey the new Digital Sales Manager for the Graham Media Group-owned NBC affiliate in Detroit. Markey most recently was a Digital Account Executive for Valassis.

In his new role, Markey will manage ad revenue for ClickOnDetroit. He will develop and drive digital sales and marketing strategies by focusing on results driven ad campaigns.

“We are embarking on multiple new digital initiatives and we are excited to have Kevin join our sales team and lead our digital efforts,” said Vice President and General Sales Manager Gary Macko. “He is impressive, enthusiastic and exactly the right person to build off our strong partnerships and bring in new ideas for major digital sales growth.”

“I look forward to working with the talented, results-driven team at WDIV. It’s a pivotal time in the industry as we continue to strengthen the intersection between broadcast and digital platforms,” said Markey. “I’m ready to help our advertising partners grow their brands through this multi-platform venue in new and very exciting ways.”

Markey is an Albion College graduate. His first day is February 10.

ClickOnDetroit is metro Detroit’s number one news and information website for 2019, according to Comscore.