Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4707 Third St. It's listed for $1,375/month for its 860 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a resident lounge. The unit also includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $200 non-refundable cat fee, $300 non-refundable dog fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Next, there's this 1,140-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. that's going for $1,386/month.

Look for a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the apartment. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a gym and a swimming pool. This rental is cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

6938 E. Vernor Highway (Islandview)

Then, check out this three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse that's located at 6938 E. Vernor Highway. It's listed for $1,400/month.

The building has additional storage space. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the townhouse. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Lastly, located at 3670 Chrysler Drive, here's a 1,391-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,400/month.

The apartment includes a balcony and walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site management and a resident lounge. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

