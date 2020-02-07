The 4 best bars in Detroit

Looking to try the top bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Dime Store

PHOTO: FRANCIS R./YELP

First on the list is Dime Store. Located at 719 Griswold St., Suite 180 downtown, the bar, diner and breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular bar in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,459 reviews on Yelp.

2. Green Dot Stables

PHOTO: JESS L./YELP

Next up is Hubbard-Richard's Green Dot Stables, situated at 2200 W. Lafayette Blvd. With four stars out of 1,856 reviews on Yelp, the bar and New American spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

photo: jeff c./yelp

Downtown's Mootz Pizzeria + Bar, located at 1230 Library St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 158 reviews.

4. Bakersfield

A member of the chain Bakersfield, a bar that offers tacos and more in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 500 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3100 Woodward Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.