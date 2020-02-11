Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Here's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,029/month for its 705 square feet.

The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. The residence also has a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Next, here's a 982-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3670 Chrysler Drive that's going for $1,050/month.

The unit comes with a balcony. The building has on-site management. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Listed at $1,075/month, this 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1941 Chene Court.

The listing also promises a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a balcony in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

14717 Flanders St.

Finally, here's a 1,280-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 14717 Flanders St. that's going for $1,100/month.

The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 administrative fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

