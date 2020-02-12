Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,520/month, this 796-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

250 Riverfront Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 250 Riverfront Drive. It's listed for $1,551/month for its 751 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. The unit also has a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1431 Washington Blvd. that's going for $1,565/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit, which can come furnished. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. This rental is dog-friendly. Expect a $250 dog deposit.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Next, check out this 687-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $1,595/month.

The building has secured entry. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartmen. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

1001 W. Jefferson Ave Ave.

Located at 1001 W. Jefferson Ave Ave., here's a 1,019-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,600/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances in the unit. The building features garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

