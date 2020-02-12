Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

80 Seward Ave.

Listed at $750/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 80 Seward Ave.

In the residence, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $55 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

1600 Antietam Ave. (Lafayette Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio over at 1600 Antietam Ave. It's also listed for $750/month for its 480 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and a gym. You can also expect a renovated kitchen in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

550-560 Parkview Drive

Here's a 459-square-foot studio apartment at 550-560 Parkview Drive that's going for $750/month.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, central heating and granite countertops. The building includes additional storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

17725 Manderson Road

Listed at $750/month, this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 17725 Manderson Road.

The building has a swimming pool and additional storage space. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and large windows in the unit. Dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

6058 Artesian St. (Warrendale)

Lastly, here's a 718-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 6058 Artesian St. that's going for $750/month.

The building features outdoor space. You can also expect high ceilings in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

