The 3 best spots to score accessories in Detroit

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top accessory hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for accessories.

1. Well Done Goods

First is Lafayette Park's Well Done Goods, situated at 1440 Gratiot Ave., Suite 1D. With five stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, the baby gear, furniture and customized merchandise spot, offering accessories and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

2. William & Bonnie

New Center's William & Bonnie, located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite C5, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sewing and alteration spot, which offers accessories and more, five stars out of 14 reviews.

3. Frida

Frida, a women's clothing spot that offers hats, accessories and more near Wayne State University, is another go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15 E. Kirby St. to see for yourself.

