The 4 best bakeries in Detroit

1. Sheila's Bakery

Photo: DENISE V./Yelp

First on the list is Sheila's Bakery. Located at 2142 Springwells St. in Springwells, the bakery, which offers cakes, cookies and more, is the highest-rated bakery in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp.

2. Avalon International Breads

PHOTO: MICHAEL U./YELP

Next up is Midtown's Avalon International Breads, situated at 422 W. Willis St. With 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Sister Pie

PHOTO: FAYE P./YELP

West Village's Sister Pie, located at 8066 Kercheval St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 271 reviews.

4. Cannelle Matt Knio

photo: cathy s./yelp

Cannelle Matt Knio, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and sandwiches located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 95 Yelp reviews. Head over to 45 Grand River Ave. to see for yourself.

