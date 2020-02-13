3 top spots for desserts in Detroit

Craving desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Detroit-area shoppers usually spend more in the winter at food and beverage shops than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area food and beverage shops grew to $19 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. For the Love Of Sugar

PHOTO: KARA W./YELP

Next up is Midtown's For the Love of Sugar, situated at 100 Erskine St. With 4.5 stars out of 286 reviews on Yelp, the patisserie/cake shop, which offers cakes, macarons and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Avalon International Breads

PHOTO: MICHAEL U./YELP

Midtown's Avalon International Breads, located at 422 W. Willis St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which also offers sandwiches, coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews.

3. Narrow Way Cafe & Shop

Photo: Vadim O./Yelp

Narrow Way Cafe & Shop, a bakery and cafe that offers juices, smoothies and more in Bagley, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to 19331 Livernois Ave. to see for yourself.

