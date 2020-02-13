Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $750 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

80 Seward Ave.

Listed at $750/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 80 Seward Ave.

In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

1600 Antietam Ave. (Lafayette Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio over at 1600 Antietam Ave. It's also listed for $750/month for its 480 square feet.

The building has a gym, secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect to see a renovated kitchen in the studio. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit.

550-560 Parkview Drive

Here's a 459-square-foot studio apartment at 550-560 Parkview Drive that's going for $750/month.

You can expect to see granite countertops, central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances in the unit. The building has additional storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

17725 Manderson Road

Listed at $750/month, this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom short stay-residence is located at 17725 Manderson Road.

The building has additional storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

