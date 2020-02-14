Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

19645 Marx St.

Listed at $525/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 19645 Marx St.

The apartment has carpeted floors and central air conditioning. Building amenities include on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

850 Whitmore Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 850 Whitmore Road. It's listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and assigned parking. The residence also offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

825 Whitmore Road

Finally, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 825 Whitmore Road that's also going for $600/month.

The residence has large windows and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool, additional storage space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.