Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Detroit

Interested in discovering the newest restaurant and retail additions to Detroit? From a cocktail bar to an Indian spot, read on to see the newest hot spots to open around town.

Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails

Photo: Steve T./Yelp

New to 9215 E. Jefferson Ave. in English Village is Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, a cocktail bar and New American spot, offering desserts and more. It has been a welcome addition to the neighborhood with four stars from 16 Yelp reviews. Look for buffalo cauliflower and a kale caesar salad on the menu. Pair it with a beer or a cocktail.

Cellular Repair Center

Photo: Cellular Repair Center/Yelp

Stroll past 9310 Woodward Ave. and you'll find Cellular Repair Center, a new mobile phone repair spot, offering mobile phones and mobile phone accessories. According to the website, the spot has multiple locations in Michigan.

As stated on the business' Facebook page, "Cellular Repair Center, Inc. specializes in mobile phone and electronic repairs. Our goal is to deliver quality service at an exceptional price."

Detroit Masala

Photo: Detroit Masala/Yelp

A newcomer to Midtown, Detroit Masala is an Indian and halal spot that's located at 4154 Third Ave. It currently boasts a four-star rating from 17 reviews on Yelp. The menu features items like butter chicken, biryani and fish masala.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.