Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

1600 Antietam Ave. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $925/month, this 545-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1600 Antietam Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a renovated kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $150 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1060 Alter Road

Here's a 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1060 Alter Road that's going for $930/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll find a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

18974 San Juan Drive (Bagley)

Located at 18974 San Juan Drive, here's a 1,500-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's listed for $950/month.

The unit comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

18115 Roselawn St. (Bagley)

Listed at $950/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 18115 Roselawn St.

The building boasts additional storage space. The residence also includes in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Here's a 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 1941 Chene Court that's going for $975/month.

Building amenities include secured entry. The unit also features a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

