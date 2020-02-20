Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,810/month, this 1,018-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 250 Riverfront Drive. It's listed for $1,850/month for its 793 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. The unit also has a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Then there's an 898-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. that's going for $1,870/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $150 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2245 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 2245 Wabash St. It's listed for $1,875/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is great for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.