Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

80 Seward Ave.

Listed at $750/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 80 Seward Ave.

In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $55 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

550-560 Parkview Drive

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 550-560 Parkview Drive. It's also listed for $750/month for its 459 square feet.

The building features additional storage space. In the residence, you can expect granite countertops, hardwood flooring, central heating and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

17725 Manderson Road

Next, check out this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 17725 Manderson Road. It's listed for $750/month.

The building features additional storage space and a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and large windows. Good news for kitties: Cats are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

20524 Schoenherr St. (Mohican Regent)

Located at 20524 Schoenherr St., here's a 928-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $750/month.

The residence offers hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen. The building includes outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

15412 Troester St.

Listed at $750/month, this 1,010-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 15412 Troester St.

The building boasts outdoor space. You can also expect a fireplace and hardwood flooring in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a $100 administrative fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

