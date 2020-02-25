Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,029/month for its 705 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. The unit also features a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Next, check out this 982-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 3670 Chrysler Drive. It's listed for $1,050/month.

The building includes on-site management. You can also expect a balcony in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

17135 Warrington Drive (University District)

Located at 17135 Warrington Drive, here's a 1,492-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's allisted for $1,050/month.

The residence offers a fireplace and hardwood flooring. You'll get on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Listed at $1,075/month, this 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1941 Chene Court.

The building boasts secured entry. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a balcony in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

