The 3 best stadiums and arenas in Detroit

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top stadiums and arenas in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for stadiums and arenas.

1. Comerica Park

Photo: JOHN L./Yelp

First on the list is Comerica Park. Located at 2100 Woodward Ave. downtown, the baseball stadium and arena is the highest-rated stadium and arena in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 377 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ford Field

PHOTO: KEVIN L./YELP

Next up is downtown's Ford Field, situated at 2000 Brush St. With four stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp, the football stadium and arena has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Lexus Velodrome

PHOTO: JOHN H./YELP

Medical Center's Lexus Velodrome, located at 601 Mack Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the stadium and arena five stars out of 10 reviews.

