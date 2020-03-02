Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,731/month, this 1,125-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 827 square feet.

The building includes secured entry. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Lastly, here's a 1,060-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome at 500 River Place Drive that's going for $1,800/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

