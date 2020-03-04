Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11077 Nottingham Road

Listed at $725/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 11077 Nottingham Road.

Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

80 Seward Ave.

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 80 Seward Ave. It's listed for $750/month for its 550 square feet.

The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. The residence also includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $55 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

550-560 Parkview Drive

Here's a 459-square-foot studio apartment at 550-560 Parkview Drive that's also going for $750/month.

You can expect to see stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, central heating and granite countertops in the residence. The building has additional storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

17725 Manderson Road

Located at 17725 Manderson Road, here's a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $750/month.

The unit has large windows and hardwood flooring. The building has a swimming pool and additional storage space. This rental is cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.

5572 Three Mile Road (Morningside)

Here's an 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5572 Three Mile Road that's going for $750/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. Expect a $50 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

