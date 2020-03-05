Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

First off, and listed at $1,230/month, this 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1431 Washington Blvd.

In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. This rental is dog-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 500 River Place Drive. It's listed for $1,250/month for its 610 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

18115 Roselawn St. (Bagley)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 18115 Roselawn St. It's also listed for $1,250/month.

The unit also includes granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd., here's a 534-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,265/month.

The unit offers a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building offers secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1743 Van Dyke St. (West Village)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1743 Van Dyke St. It's listed for $1,300/month for its 1,288 square feet.

The listing promises hardwood flooring and a deck in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $40 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

