Detroit's top 3 markets, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top grocery stores in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for grocery stores.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area food and beverage shops rose to $19 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Honey Bee La Colmena

Photo: Jason B./Yelp

First on the list is Honey Bee La Colmena. Located at 2443 Bagley St. in Hubbard-Richard, the grocery store and Mexican spot is the highest-rated grocery store in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp.

2. Eatori Market

PHOTO: NICOLE E./YELP

Next up is downtown's Eatori Market, situated at 1215 Griswold St. With 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, which offers beer, wine, spirits and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Lafayette Foods

PHOTO: LAFAYETTE FOODS/YELP

Lafayette Park's Lafayette Foods, located at 1565 E. Lafayette Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store four stars out of 21 reviews.

