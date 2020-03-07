Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,520/month, this 796-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $1,545/month for its 733 square feet.

The building boasts secured entry. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

250 Riverfront Drive

Here's a 751-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 250 Riverfront Drive that's going for $1,550/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1431 Washington Blvd. It's listed for $1,565/month.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. This rental is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 dog deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

1001 W. Jefferson Ave Ave.

Located at 1001 W. Jefferson Ave Ave., here's a 1,019-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,600/month.

Expect to see stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a gym. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

