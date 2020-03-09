Morning Show Insider: Forget the coats

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: It’s early March and we are going to be near 60 degrees today! Can you ask for a better start to the week? Wow! What a great weather weekend too huh? It really gets you ready for the official start of Spring. Over the weekend, I really got a chance to enjoy the weather. I took the boys to the park with some of their friends and a friend of mine. No coats. Just thicker long sleeved shirts. It was so beautiful out. That was Saturday. Then Sunday we had a family over for dinner and we played basketball in the driveway. Again, no need for thick coats. Spring (and Spring break) is almost here and I couldn’t be more excited! We have gotten off pretty easy this winter and I’m not complaining. I hope you got a chance to enjoy your weekend outside as well!

All Morning – Primary Day Weather

Paul Gross: Tuesday is Michigan Primary Day, and those of you voting before work will be doing so in the rain. The steady rain will transition to showers and then end around lunchtime, so those of you voting in the afternoon or evening after work won’t have any rain to deal with. In fact, we should see some sunshine develop by late afternoon. Tuesday’s official high will be set at midnight, since cooler air will filter in behind the approaching cold front, so plan for upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) as a general temperature most of the day. If we get any bonus sunshine Tuesday afternoon, then temps could nudge just a bit higher. Most importantly, get out and vote! Michigan is the biggest delegate prize Tuesday, so let’s show the nation that voters here care!

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

All Morning - Michigan Primary Day

From the Presidential race, to important issues impacting your community, we’re helping you prepare for the polls all morning.

March is Reading Month! We want to see your pictures and/or read to your kids’ school. Wake up with us and you could see pictures of your kids on TV!

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Tuesday

One Oakland county community is hosting its restaurant week this week and we’ve got you covered. We’ll try out two of the spots featured in the popular promotional week to help you save money when you dine out.

In 1496, Christopher Columbus concluded his second visit to the Western Hemisphere as he left Hispaniola for Spain.

In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson _ come here _ I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.

In 1988, pop singer Andy Gibb died in Oxford, England, at age 30 of heart inflammation.

Actor Chuck Norris is 80.

Actor Richard Gant is 76.

TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran is 71.

Actress Shannon Tweed is 63.

Actress Sharon Stone is 62.

Magician Lance Burton is 60.

Actor Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) is 49.

Rapper-producer Timbaland is 48.

Singer Robin Thicke is 43.

Singer Carrie Underwood is 37.

Actress Olivia Wilde is 36.

