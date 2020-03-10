Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 250 Riverfront Drive. It's listed for $1,793/month for its 1,125 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool, garage parking and secured entry. The unit also comes with a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,810/month, this 1,018-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Here's an 898-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. that's going for $1,870/month.

The apartment includes in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $150 pet deposit.

434 W. Alexandrine St. (Midtown)

Finally, check out this 1,600-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 434 W. Alexandrine St. It's listed for $1,900/month.

The building features secured entry. The unit also has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is not pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $2,850 security deposit, $1900 broker's fee.

