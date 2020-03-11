Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1600 Antietam Ave. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $925/month, this 545-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1600 Antietam Ave.

In the unit, you can expect a renovated kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, on-site laundry and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit.

5267 Maryland St. (Morningside)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode situated at 5267 Maryland St. It's also listed for $925/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1060 Alter Road

Here's a 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom short-stay apartment at 1060 Alter Road that's going for $930/month.

In the furnished apartment, you'll see a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

16846 Manor St.

Next, check out this 1,510-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 16846 Manor St. It's listed for $950/month.

The building has outdoor space and garage parking. The residence also includes a deck and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $100 administrative fee.

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Listed also at $950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 2072 Wabash St.

The building boasts additional storage space. In the residence, you can expect central heating and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

