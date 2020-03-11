Morning Show Insider: Why Kim DeGiulio likes Daylight Saving Time

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: We made it to Day Light Saving Time. I always think of making it to Daylight Saving Time after the winter is a huge milestone. To me, it means warmer days are right around the corner and Spring is near! With the recent forecast, you can absolutely feel that Spring is near. I was so excited to spring the clocks forward on Sunday so the days would start to feel longer. It’s been a little hard adjusting to the new time this week because I keep going to bed too late but I’m sure I’ll get used to it in a few days.

Even though I really don’t like the winter weather, I do love that it makes me appreciate the warmer days. Over the last couple of days I’ve been able to get outside and enjoy some of the sunshine and it feels so great. 50’s is still a little too cold for me but it’s only going up from here.

I love taking advantage of being on the water during the warmer months. I don’t own a boat but I have a couple of friends who do. They’re very generous and always invite me on boat rides. When I was younger my family owned a boat. We kept it at the Detroit Yacht club. I would spend the summer months hanging out on the boat, riding up and down the Detroit River. Being back on the water during a Michigan Summer brings me back to those days!

Kim DeGiulio

Now I know it’s only the middle of March so I’m sure winter will make a comeback. Brandon was even talking about snow today. However, it’s been a pretty mild winter so I’m sure we can handle it!! I’m just going to keep my mind focused on the fact that boat days aren’t too far away!!

All Morning – Mostly Cloudy

Paul Gross: It’ll be mostly cloudy on Thursday, but noticeably milder with highs in the mid 50s (8 degrees Celsius). A solid band of showers crosses the area Thursday night ahead of a strong cold front. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Thursday night rain should be gone by the Friday morning rush hour, and the day ahead will be dry. However, it will be quite windy behind that cold front, and temperatures by afternoon will only be in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius), with wind chills in the 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

All Morning - Coronavirus Concerns

Michigan now has its first two cases of Coronavirus in Wayne and Oakland counties. We’ll continue to update you on the cases, efforts to stop the spread and more when you wake up.

6:40 a.m. – Monster Jam

Gravedigger, Alien Invasion, Avenger, Black Pearl and more. The monster trucks are getting ready to invade Ford Field and we have a sneak preview. One of the drivers will join us live in studio in the morning.

6:45 a.m. - Help Me Hank

What your doing on certain social media sites could make you a target for cyber thieves. Hank Winchester will show you the best ways to protect yourself.

ICYMI

History Highlights: March 12th

In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.

In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first of his 30 radio addresses that came to be known as “fireside chats,” telling Americans what was being done to deal with the nation’s economic crisis.

In 1993, Janet Reno was sworn in as the first female U.S. attorney general.

In 2003, Elizabeth Smart, the 15-year-old girl who vanished from her bedroom nine months earlier, was found alive in a Salt Lake City suburb with two drifters, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. (Mitchell is serving a life sentence; Barzee was released from prison in September 2018.)

In 2009, disgraced financier Bernard Madoff pleaded guilty in New York to pulling off perhaps the biggest swindle in Wall Street history

