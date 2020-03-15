For anyone else who missed the memo: ‘Frozen 2’ is now on Disney Plus

“Frozen 2” wasn’t expected out on the streaming service Disney Plus until later in the year, but the good people at Disney did parents everywhere a favor and released it Sunday.

The Walt Disney Co. made the move several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and to give its streaming service a boost.

The announcement came Friday, but admittedly, a lot was going on this Friday.

So for any other parents who needed some good news, here it is!

Surprise! #Frozen2 is coming early to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming this Sunday. Posted by Disney+ on Friday, March 13, 2020

In some countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the movie will start streaming Tuesday.

Most upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney’s own lineup.

“Mulan” had been set to hit theaters next week. Few March or April movies remain on the calendar.

Some movie theaters have shuttered, though most are currently imposing new restrictions on audience crowding to help facilitate the social distancing recommended by health officials.

“Frozen 2,” which opened on Nov. 22, had already completed its theatrical run and hit video-on-demand on Feb. 25. With more than $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales, it’s the highest grossing animated film ever.

Frozen 2 | Disney+ It’s here! #Frozen2 is now streaming on #DisneyPlus in the US. Coming to Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand this Tuesday. Posted by Disney+ on Saturday, March 14, 2020

The vast majority of people recover from COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.