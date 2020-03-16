Karen Drew: How we’re handling schools being closed

Waking up Friday morning, I thought to myself, “Well, this is going to be interesting.”

The Governor shuts down schools for three weeks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus, and now parents all over Metro-Detroit are trying to figure out what to do. The text messaging back and forth was crazy, the kids were jumping for joy, which was a bit out of control, and me rummaging through my girl’s text books and paperwork to figure out a plan to fill the early morning hours.

Three weeks of no school?! That has NEVER happened. I"ll admit I"m a planner, an organizer, and this caught me off guard a bit, even though I anchor the news and report on this daily.

The thought of coming up with a homework/study plan for my kids, tackling that crazy math work, keeping them busy, and yes, making sure they were with someone for all those hours they were typically in school, was a bit overwhelming.

Karen Drew's blog. (WDIV)

Now, let me say this, I’m very lucky, I do have someone help watch the girls while my husband and I are work. I do know there are many families that do not have that option. I’m also very aware of the number of families that do not have laptops, internet, and a warm lunch for the children - as they depend on schools for those items.

Those families are the ones that are on my mind, the ones that need extra help at home and hopefully have forgiving employers if they need some assistance.

One thing ALL parents can agree on is this will be a struggle, but I decided right away to use some of that “mindfulness,” and all that meditation I have been doing the past couple of years to approach this with a positive mindset. I really feel our children feed off of our energy and our fears, so I wanted to approach this new normal as something of an adventure!

Karen Drew's blog. (WDIV)

I told my 10 and 7 year old girls that they will be off of school for three weeks and we were going to do school work at home. I think having a schedule and making things feel normal will provide the kids with the best environment and hopefully will ease any fears or worries they may have.

Our plan: Still wakeup at the same time, breakfast, and then hit the books! That’s exactly what we did today. I told them I will be helping them with their homework in the morning, and fortunately we will have someone with them while we are at work, and they need to continue their studying. Thankfully a combination of family, some neighborhood moms, and our current nanny, we should be able to have the hours covered. Of course, the first question was horrifying. “Mom, do you understand improper fractions, reducing them and dividing them to lowest terms,” and something else. Clearly I am going to need some help with math homework.

I started Googling, looking for innovative ideas. I found a few options like GoNoodle.com, Commonsensemedia.org, and decided to ask the girls to make their own list of fun/different things they would like to do or try at home over the next few weeks.

They started talking about baking, watching some silly movies, reorganizing their rooms, and I just told them make your list, make it decorative, and we can hang it in the kitchen as a reminder of some of the things we want to do!

I reached out to some moms and we also formed a little study group. I know not everyone can miss work, so one day one of the moms can take a group of four girls, so they can study, have lunch, and have recess in the backyard, then another day, another mom can host. As they say, it takes a village to raise a child!

It’s going to be an interesting few weeks, but I’m determined to make it a positive experience. Of course, I’m open to all ideas to help the kiddos during this time. Oh, and yes, if anyone understands reducing and diving fractions to the lowest terms, would love to hear from ya!

Good luck everybody! #yougotthis

Karen Drew