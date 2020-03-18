Morning Show Insider: Kim hopes her list will help you too

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: How are we all doing this week? It’s been a weird one, that’s for sure. I’ve been trying really hard to stay positive about all of this but it’s hard. At times I feel sad, scared and worried. I think it’s probably appropriate to feel worried or scared at this time. This is something that I’ve never experienced in my lifetime and the same goes for my parents and grandparents. I think everyone should feel at least a little scared so we can all follow the guidelines of what we need to do right now to stop this virus from spreading. I’m really working on not being sad though. I decided to try and think of all of the positive things that I can find out of this weird time. Some things are random but I’m trying to think of everything!

Suddenly everyone has time to do things they put off. I always hear myself saying “I’ll go through that closet when I have more time”. Well guess what? Now there’s time. Time to get organized!

Life seems slower now. While I love living the “fast life” keeping my schedule packed with work and social events, it’s nice to be able to slow down and read a book or just rest without worrying about having to be anywhere. It’s a good time to catch up on reading, shows and rest!

Faith in humanity. While this is an extremely hard time for small businesses, I love the support I’ve seen for them through social media posts. Many people are going out of their way to order from their favorite restaurants or shopping online to support local stores. I can’t imagine what these small businesses are going through but the support and love they’ve been receiving from the community has given me faith in humanity.

Spending lots of time with my husband. We always spend a lot of time together on the weekends but since he’s working from home now, he’s there when I get home from work. He’s obviously busy working a lot of the time but it’s nice to be able to see him more often. More meals together, more TV shows to binge watch together and just more time with him in general. It’s nice!

More time to connect (virtually). As I said, I’m a girl on the go. If I want to catch up with somebody, I usually call them while I’m driving somewhere. Or even if I’m not doing anything, the person who I call might be on the go and a little distracted. Not anymore. I can call any of my friends and they’re usually bored and ready to catch up. I love that! And trust me, I can talk on the phone with my girlfriends or my mom for HOURS!!

Better skin. Probably TMI, but I’ve been super cautious about not touching my face and I think it’s helping my skin. I realized that I touch my face a lot without even knowing it. Less breakouts these days with cleaner hands and no more touching!

Social media is less competitive. I feel like people are always bragging on social media about what they’re doing, where they’re vacationing and how much money they’re spending. With people basically stuck at home, there’s none of that anymore. Now people are being kind of funny on social media. I like seeing what people are doing at home to pass the time.

Hopefully my list of positives helps you think of some of your own. We’ve got to look at the glass half full! We can get through this and enjoy the small things that this strange time brings.

Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, March 19th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Changes Coming

Paul Gross: Thursday begins dry but rain once again moves into the area by late afternoon. This time, however, the rain will be ahead of a strong warm front, so some thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will rise into the low to mid 50s but wait, there’s more to come. Once that warm front moves north of the area Thursday evening, temperatures will soar into the low to mid 60s, and remain there all night. More rain and thunderstorms are possible, with some stronger wind gusts possible even with just showers due to strong winds aloft.

Get the full forecast here

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning - Coronavirus Concerns

Michigan now has 65 cases of Coronavirus across Michigan. We’ll continue to update you on the cases, the local impact, efforts to stop the spread and more when you wake up.

All Morning - Market Watch

The roller coaster ride continues with the stock market as Wednesday got off to a rough start. Will we see more of the same Thursday? We’ll take a peak at what the Futures are signaling overnight.

6:45 a.m. - Help Me Hank

What’s open? What’s closed? The coronavirus has sparked a lot of change for everyone. Help Me Hank is sorting through any and all confusion.

History Highlights: March 19th

In 1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure legalizing casino gambling.

In 1953, the Academy Awards ceremony was televised for the first time; “The Greatest Show on Earth” was named best picture of 1952.

In 2003, President George W. Bush ordered the start of war against Iraq. (Because of the time difference, it was early March 20 in Iraq.)

In 2013, Pope Francis officially began his ministry as the 266th pope, receiving the ring symbolizing the papacy and a wool stole exemplifying his role as shepherd of his 1.2-billion strong flock during a Mass at the Vatican.

