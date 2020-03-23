Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $2,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $2,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $2,625/month for its 1,185 square feet.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

313 Park Ave. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,645/month, this 1,027-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 313 Park Ave.

The apartment offers a balcony and a dishwasher. Building amenities include an elevator, a swimming pool, secured entry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Finally, here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 1117 Griswold St. that's going for $2,650/month.

The listing promises in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and high ceilings in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

