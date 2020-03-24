‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: We’re not crazy, you’re crazy!
What movie are we living through?
Sonny and Cher: “Put your little hand in mine...”
Numbers are climbing. I have a friend, he’s a brilliant guy and he explained this whole thing this way via text message:
We just have to stay away from each other. That’s it. Let’s do it.
Today we soaked in a little of that cool March air outside. And Cooper and Addy bother worked in some homework. They were on the most strict version of a home schedule they’ve encountered so far. They handled it well. I’m sure a little more structure feels natural for them.
Kelly and I keep moving forward. Her job continues to demand a lot from her, as does her 4-year-old.
Pictures are posted below.
More to come, tomorrow.
Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.
Good luck and stay healthy!!
Socially distant,
Jeremy
