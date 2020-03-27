Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,610/month, this 796-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

6402 Woodward Ave. (New Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 6402 Woodward Ave. It's listed for $1,630/month.

The building has an elevator. The unit also offers granite countertops, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

250 Riverfront Drive

Here's a 1,201-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 250 Riverfront Drive that's going for $1,644/month.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry, a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Finally, check out this 1,125-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1431 Washington Blvd. It's listed for $1,660/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The rental is dog-friendly. Expect a $250 dog deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

