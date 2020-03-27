43ºF

Features

‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: Broke but not broken

Adalynn’s injury is worse than expected

Jeremy Allen, Special Content Producer

Broke but not broken
Our day started overnight, really. Adalynn kept waking, in pain throughout the early morning hours.

This on the heels of her falling yesterday. She hurt her right wrist trying to catch herself, and I had a pretty good feeling that she was hurt pretty bad. We chatted with the doctor yesterday and they told us to schedule something in the morning. My wife, Kelly did and headed out.

After three doctors offices (thankfully she was able to avoid the hospital) they finally got news that Adalynn had a broken wrist and she would be fitted with a brand new purple cast. She has been a trooper.

photo

Tyler is back, which means Cooper is super excited and I immediately become less important. One of Cooper’s friends leave a whacky message and Cooper mails in a joke. Don’t miss any of it here ------>

More to come, tomorrow.

Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Empty roads in Rochester Hills, Michigan. March 27, 2020
Adalynn wears her cast and sling. March 27, 2020
