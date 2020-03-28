Rhonda Walker: Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home

So next week begins a new week that I will start at home, but I look forward to getting back in the saddle at work on Wednesday morning helping us all get through this coronavirus crisis together.

I’ll be applying a motto I live by, “Faith over Fear”, and this Bible scripture: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you,” Isaiah 41:10.

Please stay safe, stay healthy and stay home!

Read more blogs from the Local 4 News team: