Rhonda Walker: Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

So Wednesday began my quarantine at home, I’ll admit to pacing the floors a lot each day as a person accustomed to being on the go and a social butterfly. Also being on the sidelines is tough when my colleagues are stressed to the limit trying to keep you informed during the most significant health crises our country has ever seen in my lifetime.
So next week begins a new week that I will start at home, but I look forward to getting back in the saddle at work on Wednesday morning helping us all get through this coronavirus crisis together.

I’ll be applying a motto I live by, “Faith over Fear”, and this Bible scripture: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you,” Isaiah 41:10.

Please stay safe, stay healthy and stay home!

