Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 1,220 square feet.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include secured entry, garage parking and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Here's a 1,154-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3670 Chrysler Drive that's also going for $1,200/month.

Plan on a balcony in the unit. Building amenities feature on-site management and a resident lounge. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

628 Ashland St. (Jefferson Chalmers)

Finally, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 628 Ashland St. It's listed for $1,200/month.

The unit listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. The building boasts additional storage space. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

