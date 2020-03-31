Concerned about your college student being home due to coronavirus? 5 tips to make it more cordial

If you’ve had a college kid home for a few weeks by now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopefully you haven’t driven each other too crazy by now.

OK, that last part is said somewhat in jest, but it still likely hasn’t been the easiest of adjustments for college students and parents, with the outbreak forcing most universities to do online classes only and requesting that students go back to their hometowns, if they’re able.

With there still being time left in the winter semester and summer quickly approaching, here are five ways parents can help make it a peaceful time for all, if a college student has come home early to quarantine.

Be clear about house rules.

After being away from home for a while, any college student probably doesn’t want to hear the “You live under our roof, you live under our rules” speech.

But it’s still necessary in order to establish boundaries and expectations that can help all parties co-exist, according to CollegiateParent.

Give your kid space and privacy.

Even while setting some ground rules, it’s important for parents to respect that their college student is an adult and needs some of his or her own space to do work or to just have time for themselves -- something they got quite used to while away at school.

Acknowledging that and providing that will make the transition smoother for all parties.

“So when your child comes home, you don’t just jump in,” said Mercedes Saudi, a parent coach with Shame-Proof Parenting, to the Washington Post.

Adjust to college time.

Don’t be too upset if your kid is up into the wee hours of the night doing homework or even unwinding after a day of activity. Sometimes, college students do their best work after midnight and have grown comfortable not being in a set routine. Classes, projects and other homework can be an around-the-clock thing, even if your job is on a set schedule.

Encourage getting outside.

It’s not often the same parental advice exists for both younger kids and college students, but this advice works for all, especially college students. A mental break is good for them also, so encouraging walks or other activities outside is both mentally and physically health.

Reassure that there are summer job opportunities.

One thing many college students look forward to in the summer is the chance to work a lot and actually make money, but those opportunities might seem slim, given many business have shut down.

However, there are still plenty of jobs out there in high demand, and opportunities for college students to get out of the house and make money once the winter semester is over.