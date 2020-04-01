Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,522/month, this 1,125-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

In the residence, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $1,545/month for its 733 square feet.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1431 Washington Blvd. that's going for $1,565/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities feature garage parking and secured entry. This rental is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

89 E. Edsel Ford Freeway (Wayne State)

Next, check out this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 89 E. Edsel Ford Freeway. It's listed for $1,600/month.

In the condo, the unit listing promises in-unit laundry, central heating, granite countertops and a deck. The building offers assigned parking. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Finally, located at 500 River Place Drive, here's a 1,035-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,600/month.

In the apartment, look for a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

