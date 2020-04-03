Here are Detroit's top 4 specialty apparel spots

Shopping for unique apparel?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top apparel spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for clothing.

Spring is the top season of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Daily spending at Detroit-area retail and wholesale businesses rose to $355,485 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Ashe Supply Co.

First on the list is ASHE Supply Co. Located at 1555 Broadway St. downtown, the men's clothing spot, which also offers accessories, coffee and tea, is the highest-rated apparel spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pure Detroit

Next up is New Center's Pure Detroit, situated at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the women's clothing, men's clothing and jewelry spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Flo Boutique

Midtown's Flo Boutique, located at 404 W. Willis St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the women's clothing and men's clothing spot 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.

4. Spectacles

Spectacles, a women's clothing and men's clothing spot that offers accessories and more located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 230 E. Grand River Ave. to see for yourself.

